Stream and Watch Wolf Like Me Season 1 on Peacock: Everything You Need to Know

Wolf Like Me Season 1 is a comedy-drama series that explores themes of love and emotional growth. The story revolves around Gary, a single father struggling to connect with his daughter after the loss of his wife. Their lives take an unexpected turn when they meet Mary, an isolated advice columnist with a mysterious secret. As their bond deepens, Mary’s emotional baggage threatens their relationships.

If you’re wondering where to watch Wolf Like Me Season 1, you can stream it on Peacock. The first season consists of six episodes filled with emotional depth and delivered through comedic moments. Isla Fisher stars as Mary, alongside Josh Gad as Gary, Ariel Donoghue as Emma, Emma Lung as Sarah, Anthony Taufa as Ray, and Alan Dukes as Trevor.

To watch Wolf Like Me Season 1 on Peacock, follow these simple steps:

1. Visit PeacockTV.com

2. Click on “Get Started”

3. Choose your payment plan:

– $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year for Premium

– $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year for Premium Plus

After selecting your plan, create your account and enter your payment details.

Peacock’s Premium account offers access to over 80,000+ hours of TV shows, movies, and sports, including current NBC and Bravo shows. It also includes 50 always-on channels for your enjoyment. The Premium Plus plan provides the same benefits as Premium, but without ads (with limited exceptions). Additionally, Premium Plus allows you to download select titles for offline viewing and provides access to your local NBC channel live 24/7.

The synopsis of Wolf Like Me Season 1 reads as follows: “Gary, an emotional wreck, struggles to provide for his daughter after the death of his wife. Mary holds a secret she can’t share with anyone. These two individuals are brought together the universe for a reason.”

Please note that streaming services may change over time, but at the time of writing, the information provided about watching Wolf Like Me Season 1 on Peacock is accurate.

