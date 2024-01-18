Multiple Serious Assaults Reported at Summernats 2024

Summary: ACT Policing is seeking witnesses to a series of serious assaults that took place at the Summernats 2024 festival held in EPIC. Several individuals suffered severe injuries, including brain swelling, severe concussion, and permanent scarring to the face. The police have already gathered evidence from social media and interviewed some witnesses, but they are urging anyone with additional information to come forward and assist in the investigation.

Title: Security Measures Tightened at Summernats 2024 Following Multiple Violent Incidents

In a bid to ensure public safety, authorities at Summernats 2024 have announced heightened security measures after a string of violent incidents marred the festival. The occurrences, which took place on Saturday, 6 January 2024, inside the EPIC venue, resulted in numerous serious assaults and left several individuals with significant injuries.

Episodes of violence during Summernats have been captured on social media, providing crucial evidence for the ongoing investigation. While the police have made progress speaking to some witnesses, they are appealing to anyone with further information to come forward and cooperate with the authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The injuries inflicted during these assaults are extremely severe, with victims experiencing brain swelling, severe concussion, and permanent facial scarring. Such consequences have prompted authorities to take immediate action to prevent any future incidents.

In response to these disturbing events, Summernats organizers have implemented additional security measures to safeguard attendees. These measures include an increased security presence, enhanced surveillance, and stricter entry checks. The organizers are committed to creating a secure environment for participants, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the event without fear for their safety.

ACT Policing encourages anyone who witnessed the assaults or has video footage that could aid the investigation to contact Crime Stoppers immediately. By sharing crucial information, witnesses can play a vital role in helping the authorities identify and apprehend the culprits responsible for these violent acts.

