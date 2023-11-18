Is Trump Media Hanging a Thread?

Trump Media, the brainchild of former President Donald J. Trump, is facing significant challenges in attracting advertising revenue, putting its future at risk. In a recent regulatory filing, auditors expressed doubt about the company’s ability to continue without new financing and highlighted the urgent need to complete its merger with Digital World Acquisition Corporation. This merger would provide access to $300 million in cash, crucial for the survival of Trump Media’s flagship platform, Truth Social.

Despite the potential $1 billion valuation associated with the merger, Trump Media’s heavy reliance on advertising revenue from Truth Social poses a significant concern. With only $2.3 million in advertising revenue for the first half of 2022, the platform’s financial situation is far from sustainable. Most of the $37 million in private financing raised since 2021 has been exhausted, leaving Trump Media in a precarious position.

While Truth Social has gained a following among some of Trump’s supporters, it remains a small player in the social media landscape. The platform has been downloaded seven million times since its launch, with just three million downloads this year. In comparison, other platforms like Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) and Meta’s Threads have experienced millions of downloads in a much shorter time.

The completion of the merger with Digital World would enable Trump Media to retain the services of conservative media influencers, potentially increasing its reach. However, concerns arise regarding the platform’s future vision, given its strong association with Mr. Trump. Social media influencers may hesitate to join a platform centered around one person, especially considering the uncertainty surrounding Trump’s political future.

Although the recent filing of the merger document is a significant development in the deal’s progress, Trump Media must overcome various obstacles. With the ongoing civil fraud lawsuit against Mr. Trump and his real estate business, Trump Media has become a crucial component of the former president’s empire. Completing the merger could position Mr. Trump as the largest shareholder in Trump Media, potentially affecting his personal net worth.

In conclusion, Trump Media faces an uphill battle in securing its financial viability. The completion of the merger and diversification of revenue sources will be essential for its long-term survival. Without these critical steps, the future of Trump Media and its flagship platform, Truth Social, remains uncertain.

