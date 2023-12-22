Bettendorf Plans Construction of Pedestrian Bridge to Connect Development Areas near TBK Bank Sports Complex

Bettendorf, a city in Iowa, is moving forward with plans to construct a pedestrian bridge that will connect development areas near the TBK Bank Sports Complex. City officials have had the vision for this bridge for the past two years, with the intention of connecting the sports complex to a major expansion on the other side of Middle Road, which includes a golf complex, indoor athletics facility, hotel, ORA building, and retail shops.

Initially, the city applied for state and federal grants to help cover the costs of the bridge, but those funding requests have not been successful thus far. However, the city remains committed to its construction schedule and aims to have the bridge built between the completion of the Forest Grove Drive/Middle Road reconstruction and the redesign of the I-80/Forest Grove interchange. This timeline is crucial to avoid construction delays and ensure efficient coordination between contractors.

To finance the pedestrian bridge, the city council has approved an amendment to its urban renewal plan, allowing the city to bond for up to $11 million. The funds will be raised through tax-increment financing or urban renewal bonds, with the intention of using taxes collected on developments in the TBK sports complex area to repay the bonds. The estimated cost of the pedestrian bridge and its trail connectors is approximately $9.5 to $10 million.

While the cost estimate is higher than initially anticipated due to factors such as inflation and construction costs, city officials are confident that the project can be financed through the increment in the urban renewal area. The development east of Middle Road is expected to have a value of over $85 million once completed, and the city will receive 25% of that value. This will serve as a backstop for financing the pedestrian bridge.

The city has also consulted with other taxing bodies, such as Scott County and Pleasant Valley schools, to address any potential impacts. The Scott County Board of Supervisors has urged the city to consider the shortest necessary period for incentive financing and explore other funding sources. They emphasize the importance of this project in terms of public safety and facilitating movement within the development areas.

Overall, the construction of the pedestrian bridge will enhance connectivity and accessibility within Bettendorf’s growing development areas.