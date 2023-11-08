Pioneering Health Tech Brand Withings Introduces Revolutionary Body Scan Scale

French health tech brand Withings has made its mark in the market continuously pushing the boundaries of innovation. With its latest flagship product, the Body Scan scale, the company takes smart scales to a whole new level. This cutting-edge device not only provides accurate weight measurements but also offers a comprehensive range of health assessments.

The unique hardware twist of the Body Scan scale sets it apart from traditional scales. Equipped with an integrated bar that pulls out of the floor unit, the scale utilizes skin touch-points and embedded sensors to delve deeper into the user’s body composition. By analyzing multiple data points, such as weight, heart health, and lifestyle, the scale provides users with a holistic view of their cardiovascular well-being and helps them achieve their fitness goals.

Priced at $399.95 in the US, €400 in the EU, and £349.95 in the UK, the Body Scan scale offers a complete “health check-up” experience. Its four weight sensors ensure precise weight measurements, with a sensitivity that accounts for fluctuations throughout the day. Additionally, the accompanying app calculates Body Mass Index (BMI), Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR), and even estimates the user’s “Metabolic Age” based on weight and body composition.

To measure body composition, the Body Scan scale utilizes multifrequency Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA). By sending a tiny electrical current through the body, the scale provides insights into muscle, fat, bone mass, and water mass. The results are visualized on the app, along with separate graphs for Lean Mass, Water Mass, and Visceral Fat Index.

The scale’s advanced capabilities extend beyond body composition analysis. It incorporates Pulse Wave Velocity (PWV) technology to measure arterial stiffness, indicating vascular health and providing a comparative “Vascular Age.” Moreover, the Body Scan scale features a 6-Lead Electrocardiogram (ECG) that can detect AFib, a common cardiac rhythm disturbance.

In Europe, the Body Scan scale also includes a “Nerve Health Score,” which assesses peripheral autonomic neuropathies. By stimulating nerves in the feet and measuring sweat gland activity, the scale provides insights into nerve health, particularly for individuals with chronic conditions like diabetes.

With its unrivaled features and medically cleared innovations, the Body Scan scale is revolutionizing the health tech industry. By empowering users with in-depth health assessments and personalized insights, Withings continues to pave the way for a healthier future.

FAQ

1. Can the Body Scan scale accurately measure weight?

Yes, the Body Scan scale is equipped with four weight sensors that provide precise weight measurements to within 50g.

2. Can the scale track changes in body composition?

Absolutely. The scale uses multifrequency Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA) to measure body composition, including muscle, fat, bone mass, and water mass.

3. How does the scale assess cardiovascular health?

The Body Scan scale incorporates Pulse Wave Velocity (PWV) technology to measure arterial stiffness and provide insights into vascular health. It also calculates a comparative “Vascular Age” to track changes over time.

4. Can the scale detect AFib?

Yes, the scale features a 6-Lead Electrocardiogram (ECG) that can detect AFib, a common cardiac rhythm disturbance.

5. What additional health assessments does the EU version of the scale offer?

The EU version of the scale includes a “Nerve Health Score” that assesses peripheral autonomic neuropathies, which can be a complication of chronic conditions like diabetes.