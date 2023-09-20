Buenos Aires Influencers Use Social Media to Propel Libertarian Candidate

A group of young influencers in Buenos Aires has taken to social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube to help drive support for libertarian candidate Javier Milei in the upcoming Argentine presidential election. The volunteers, who are unpaid, share a common belief in Milei’s libertarian ideals and his “chainsaw” plan for the country’s struggling economy. Through viral videos featuring Milei explaining economic concepts, anime-style cartoons, and attention-grabbing moments such as tearing down sticky notes with the names of ministries he plans to shut, the influencers are successfully attracting a wide audience and setting the political agenda online.

Milei’s unconventional campaign strategy, which draws inspiration from former U.S. President Donald Trump and Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro, resonates with voters frustrated high inflation, increasing poverty, and the looming recession. His online presence has even gained attention from influential figures like Tucker Carlson and Elon Musk. Milei’s success has prompted supporters of other candidates – including Sergio Massa and Patricia Bullrich – to push back against his radical policies, using hashtags and satire to challenge his proposals.

Through their use of social media platforms, Milei’s team has managed to outpace his opponents in terms of follower counts and engagement. While Massa and Bullrich may have larger followings on traditional platforms like X, Milei’s presence on TikTok, with 1.4 million followers, gives him a significant advantage, particularly among younger voters. Milei’s digital strategy is spearheaded Fernando Cerimedo, who previously worked on Bolsonaro’s campaign, although he denies using AI-powered trolls in his efforts.

Milei’s strong online following, combined with his impressive performance in the primary election, where he received over 7 million votes, suggests that his campaign may have a real chance of success. With the support of passionate influencers and a social media-driven agenda, Milei hopes to bring about significant change in Argentina and secure the presidency.

