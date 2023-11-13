Discover Wino: The Simple and User-Friendly Alternative to Microsoft Mail

Microsoft recently made an announcement that they will be discontinuing their nostalgic Mail, Calendar, and People applications the end of 2024, as Outlook is set to take their place in providing an out-of-the-box Windows 11 experience. While some may not appreciate the complex features offered these applications, others find joy in the simplicity of having their mail in a single app without the distractions of calendar notifications and other functionalities.

If you are someone who prefers a straightforward mail application for your Windows device, look no further than Wino. Developed Burak Kaan Köse, also known as @TrayhopeR on Twitter, Wino offers a clean and visually appealing interface, particularly in its dark mode.

Why should you consider using Wino? Well, even as Microsoft aims to bundle various services and features into one app, they have yet to include all the best functionalities. This is where Wino shines. Despite being a relatively new project, it already supports a significant list of features. These include compatibility with Microsoft Live accounts (such as MSN, Hotmail, Live, and Outlook) and Gmail, as well as the ability to work with IMAP/SMTP mail accounts.

Wino allows you to send and receive emails, even when the application is closed. It supports live notifications through background synchronization, ensuring you never miss an important message. The app boasts a blazingly fast and highly responsive UI, which can be further personalized through a range of settings to suit your preferences. Whether you prefer a dark or light app and mail reader, Wino has got you covered.

For those who find the integration of AI, calendar events, and other features in Outlook overwhelming, Wino presents a welcome alternative. It has received fantastic feedback from users, with a stellar review score of 4.7 out of 5 from 68 reviews. The app is actively developed and has already amassed over 5,000 users.

In addition to its user-friendly features, Wino provides simple but effective UI settings options. You can customize the accent color, choose between night and light mode, and adjust the size of the side panel.

Developer Burak Kaan Köse actively seeks community feedback to improve the app. The project’s GitHub page is open for exploration, and the developer appreciates any feedback or bug reports.

Let’s take a moment to appreciate the effort developers like Burak Kaan Köse put into creating alternative apps that cater to our diverse needs and preferences. Wino stands as a shining example of such dedication and innovation.

Have you tried the Wino app? Are you disappointed about Microsoft discontinuing the Mail app? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below.