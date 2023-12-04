Hollywood Creators Inspire Collective Action, Influencers Follow Suit

In a groundbreaking moment for Hollywood, writers and actors successfully negotiated improved pay, transparency from streaming services, and safeguards against exploitation artificial intelligence after a strike in the summer of 2023. However, the challenges and inequalities faced creators extend far beyond the realm of traditional entertainment.

Social media creators, including influencers, YouTubers, TikTokers, vloggers, and live streamers, play a significant role in entertaining and informing a global audience. Yet, unlike their Hollywood counterparts, these creators struggle to be recognized as deserving of basic labor protections.

The size and scale of the creator economy are difficult to pinpoint, with estimates varying. Citibank suggests that there are over 120 million creators, and Goldman Sachs predicts that the creator economy will double in size from $250 billion to $500 billion 2027. While some top creators have achieved immense success, the majority face financial insecurity.

Less than 4% of creators earn over $100,000 a year, and many creators belong to a rising middle class who sustain their careers with modest followings. However, these creators are particularly vulnerable to sudden changes in platform policies and algorithms, which can significantly impact their livelihood.

Platforms like YouTube and Twitch offer business opportunities for creators, such as advertising partnerships and virtual goods stores. However, the terms of use on these platforms can change unexpectedly, affecting creators’ revenue. For example, Twitch streamers saw a drastic reduction in their subscription revenue share after a change in fee structure in September 2022.

Furthermore, creators from marginalized communities face additional challenges. People of color and LGBTQ+ creators experience bias in compensation from brands, and nontransparent algorithms can perpetuate systemic biases based on race, gender, class, and sexual orientation. Marginalized creators also face increased trolling and harassment and are pressured to share personal details for engagement and revenue.

In response to these challenges, some creators are beginning to unite and seek collective action. The Creators Guild of America (CGA), launched in August 2023, aims to offer benefits similar to those provided unions, even though it does not classify itself as a labor union. Other movements, such as TikTok creators forming a Discord group and the Twitch Unity Guild, are focused on networking, development, and demanding fairness and accountability from brands.

While these initiatives have not yet achieved the legal status of unions, they represent a growing recognition among creators that collective action is necessary to address inequalities and advocate for their rights. As Hollywood creators inspire solidarity, influencers are following suit, recognizing the power of standing together for a more equitable creator economy.

