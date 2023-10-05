Sanju Samson Shows Support for Indian Team ahead of ODI World Cup

Sanju Samson, the talented cricketer from Kerala, was left disappointed when he was not included in the Indian squad for the ODI World Cup 2023. Despite having an impressive ODI average of 55.71, Samson did not make the cut.

Recently, when the Indian team visited Thiruvananthapuram, Samson’s hometown, for a warm-up game against the Netherlands, the cricketer showed his support sharing a picture on Instagram. The image featured the Indian team practicing with a huge poster of Samson in the background. Samson captioned the picture, “With Team India @ God’s own country !!”.

Fans and former cricketers applauded Samson’s gesture, appreciating his support for the Indian team as they aim to win the ODI World Cup for the third time.

Unfortunately, the warm-up fixture between India and the Netherlands was abandoned due to heavy rain. This was not the first time these two teams faced rain interruptions during their warm-up games. The Netherlands’ match against Australia also ended as a no-result after only 37.2 overs of play, while India’s game against defending champions England was completely washed out.

India will kick-start their World Cup campaign against Australia on October 8 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. On the other hand, the Netherlands will face Pakistan in their opening fixture on October 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

While Sanju Samson may have missed out on the ODI World Cup squad, his support for the Indian team shines through. With his impressive stats and dedication to the game, there is no doubt that Samson will continue to make a mark in Indian cricket.

Definitions:

– ODI: One Day International, a format of cricket where each team plays a single innings with a limited number of overs.

– Warm-up game: A practice match played before the main tournament or series.

