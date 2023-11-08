Nintendo Raises Profit Forecast as Switch Continues to Thrive

Nintendo has announced an increased profit forecast for the current financial year, fueled the ongoing success of its popular console, the Nintendo Switch. Despite the console approaching its seventh year on the market, sales remain strong, driven the recent launch of successful titles such as Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

In its latest financial report, Nintendo revealed an impressive 21.2% year-on-year increase in sales, amounting to ¥796.2 billion (approx $5.3 billion). The company also reported a noteworthy 27% year-on-year increase in profit, totaling ¥279.9 billion (approx $1.9 billion). These figures mark the largest sales for Nintendo since the launch of the Switch in 2017.

With these positive results, Nintendo has raised its profit forecast for the fiscal year ending on March 30, 2024, to ¥420 billion (approx $2.8 billion), up from the previous forecast of ¥340 billion (approx $2.3 billion).

FAQ:

Q: What led to the increase in profit for Nintendo?

A: The launch of successful titles like Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, along with strong sales of the Nintendo Switch console, contributed to Nintendo’s increased profit.

Q: How has the Nintendo Switch performed in sales?

A: Despite the console’s age, the Nintendo Switch continues to sell well. During the six-month period, Nintendo sold 6.84 million Switch units, reflecting a 2.4% year-on-year increase. The most popular option among consumers was the OLED model, followed the standard Switch and the Switch Lite.

Q: Is Nintendo planning to release a new console?

A: Yes, Nintendo is expected to launch its next-generation console sometime in 2024. The console, tentatively referred to as the Switch 2, is rumored to have a portable mode, an LCD screen, and a cartridge slot for physical games. However, its compatibility with Nintendo Switch games remains uncertain.

Q: What upcoming games can we expect from Nintendo?

A: Nintendo has a lineup of exciting releases in the pipeline. Super Mario RPG, Mario vs. Donkey Kong, Princess Peach: Showtime!, Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door are among the titles set to debut in the coming months. The highly anticipated Metroid Prime 4 is still awaiting a release date announcement.

The continued success of the Nintendo Switch demonstrates the enduring appeal of the console and its library of captivating games. With the anticipated launch of a new console on the horizon, it will be interesting to see how Nintendo continues to innovate and captivate its dedicated fanbase.