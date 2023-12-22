Efforts to Tackle Food Desert Issue in Atlantic City

A recent program funded the New Jersey Economic Development Authority is aiming to address the lack of access to healthy food in Atlantic City, which has been designated as a “food desert”. The program, called “Eat Well”, brought a modified transit bus to a poor neighborhood in the city to provide high-quality food and fresh produce to residents who are unable to access a supermarket easily.

Delorese Butley-Whaley, a resident of Atlantic City, expressed her delight at being able to purchase milk and bread from the bus for just $3. Previously, she had to either make a long trip to a local corner store or spend money on transportation to reach a supermarket on the mainland. The lack of affordable and convenient access to nutritious food has been a major concern for residents in Atlantic City.

The “Eat Well” program is part of a larger effort Virtua Health to address the issue of food deserts in underserved communities. All food sold on the bus is offered at prices significantly below normal retail prices, making it more affordable for residents. The program does not require individuals to meet any income restrictions, ensuring that anyone in need of healthy food can benefit from it.

While the program is seen as a temporary solution, it has been well-received residents like April Schetler, who appreciates the convenience it provides. However, this is not the initial plan for the city, as a much-anticipated supermarket project fell through earlier this year. The state has expressed its intention to seek new bids for another store.

In addition to Virtua Health’s food bus, another hospital system, AtlanticCare, is launching a similar initiative with a mobile grocery as part of its food pantry program. The mobile grocery will also offer health education classes, cooking classes, and incentives to purchase healthy food.

These efforts are crucial to addressing the needs of Atlantic City residents who have long struggled with limited access to affordable and nutritious food. By bringing food directly to the neighborhoods and offering it at discounted prices, organizations like Virtua Health and AtlanticCare are making a positive impact on the community.