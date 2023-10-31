New Study Reveals Thailand’s Dominance in TikTok User Penetration

A recent study conducted data analysis company DataReportal has shed light on the significant presence of TikTok users in Thailand. According to the research, an astounding 49.3% of all social media users in Thailand engage with TikTok on a monthly basis, making it the country with the highest user penetration rate in the world.

While the United States has the largest number of TikTok users, with 113.3 million Americans actively using the platform, Thailand’s achievement is even more impressive considering its population size. With 40.3 million users, Thailand ranks eighth globally in terms of total TikTok users, surpassing countries with much larger populations.

The report also highlights the rapid growth of e-commerce in Thailand, a sector projected to increase 11.93% between 2023 and 2027. Notably, 26% of Thailand’s e-commerce market is driven social commerce, a trend that continues to grow. As a result, many sellers have turned to TikTok as a platform to reach their target audience, propelling Thailand to become the third largest TikTok market in Southeast Asia, trailing behind Indonesia and Vietnam.

However, the closure of TikTok Shop, the platform’s social commerce wing, in Indonesia due to a ban on social platforms participating in e-commerce, has raised concerns about the future of TikTok in Thailand and the broader region. With offline retailers in other countries likely to advocate for similar bans, TikTok and other e-commerce platforms in Southeast Asia face uncertain times ahead. In response, Thailand’s Trade Competition Commission is actively exploring the regulation of e-commerce platforms like TikTok through the implementation of digital guidelines.

The outcome of these regulatory efforts and the impact on TikTok and other e-commerce platforms in Southeast Asia remain uncertain. As the landscape continues to evolve, it is essential for businesses to stay informed and adapt to the changing dynamics of this dynamic market.

