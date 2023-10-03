The Battle Between Harmony and Equality in Caste Politics

For the past four decades, caste politics in the northern plains of India has been a battleground between the ideals of harmony and equality, as well as between hierarchy and justice. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the parent organization of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), established the Samajik Samrasta Manch (social harmony forum) in 1983 as an attempt to reach out to subaltern caste groups.

However, it is important to note that harmony does not necessarily mean justice. The pursuit of justice can often be contentious and even result in violence. Instead of eliminating hierarchy and inequality, harmony sometimes perpetuates them. The RSS and the BJP, who aimed to build Hindu unity, have had to grapple with this challenge.

The priority of subaltern masses has alternated between justice and harmony depending on context, leadership, and time. Whenever the slogan of Hindu unity took precedence, the BJP emerged victorious, but setbacks occurred when justice became the central question. For example, in 2015, the BJP faced defeat in Bihar after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat called for a debate on caste reservation, highlighting the fragility of their totalizing ambitions.

The Sangh Parivar, the broader family of Hindu nationalist organizations, has evolved its stance on the caste question. Bhagwat recently stated that reservations must continue until discrimination is eradicated and voiced support for the reservations provided in the Constitution. The BJP, while claiming to be the best party for Other Backward Classes (OBCs), has also been mindful of its core upper caste voter base. This led to the implementation of the 10% quota for Economically Weaker Sections, effectively benefiting the upper castes.

On the other hand, social justice parties that mobilize subaltern groups have struggled to fulfill their promises. Many of these parties, such as the Rashtriya Janata Dal in Bihar and the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, have become limited to a single caste or family, losing their grip on the wider coalition of intermediary castes. Numerous new parties have emerged, some of which have joined forces with the BJP.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party have entered the battle for caste justice, which they have historically shied away from. The caste survey conducted the Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav government in Bihar challenges the delicate hierarchical harmony that underpins BJP politics, putting the question of justice back at the center of caste relations. This sets the stage for the 2024 elections, and the BJP has anticipated this and is expected to employ various strategies to maintain its position.

