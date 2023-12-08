New App Amo Offers a Fresh Take on Photo Sharing

French startup Amo has released its latest app, Capture, offering a unique approach to photo sharing. Unlike other photo-sharing apps, Capture places emphasis on the act of capturing photos rather than browsing others’ photos. The app allows users to quickly take photos without any immediate actions required afterward. There is no preview screen or action buttons to distract users from the act of capturing the moment.

Amo co-founder Antoine Martin explains that Capture is a creation-first app, designed to enable users to quickly capture photos without getting caught up in the consumption of others’ content. The app is meant to be used on the go, allowing users to instantly snap photos and move on.

Capture incorporates a variety of features to enhance the photo-taking experience. The app saves two photos default – one from the viewfinder and one wide-angle shot. Additional photo modes, such as frontback and superzoom, provide users with additional options to personalize their photos. These features offer added context and creative opportunities for users.

When viewing friends’ photos, the app utilizes the accelerometer to animate the images. Users can simply tilt their phone forward or backward to reveal different angles or zoomed-in shots. Capture also incorporates haptic feedback, providing users with a tactile experience as they interact with the app.

In terms of customization, Capture allows users to personalize their camera without using traditional filters. Instead, users can adjust the color temperature and overall feel of their photos. The app also includes options for drawing and adding stickers, enabling users to create their own unique style.

Additionally, Capture offers several hidden tricks that users can discover over time. Holding the palm of your hand in front of the selfie camera for a few seconds allows you to switch to a different theme, while the layout of the app’s buttons can be customized to suit individual preferences.

Capture is not only a camera app but also a social platform. Photos taken with Capture are automatically shared with your Amo friends, eliminating the need to decide who to share photos with.

With its focus on simplicity and the act of capturing photos, Capture offers a refreshing take on photo sharing that prioritizes creation over consumption. The app is now available for users to experience and explore its unique features.