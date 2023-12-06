Content Creation and Filmmaking: Megan Cruz’s New Ventures

Summary: Megan Cruz, also known as JStoobs, has become a prominent figure in the online film community with over 550,000 followers. Now, she is taking her passion for media and representation to new heights with the launch of her podcast, “The Broad Perspective,” where she aims to discuss the ways that media inspires and speaks to women and marginalized groups. Cruz will be joined special guests, including collaborators and women from the film industry. Additionally, Cruz has partnered with Landmark Theatres to host a Filmmaker Focus series, which will feature screenings of acclaimed directors’ work. She expresses her excitement and gratitude for these opportunities and is dedicated to using her unique skills to contribute to the entertainment industry.

In March 2020, Megan Cruz downloaded TikTok without much expectation. Little did she know that in just four years, she would amass a following of over 550,000 fans, establishing herself as a leading voice in the online film community. Now, Cruz is embarking on new ventures that transcend her previous accomplishments.

As someone who studied animation in school, Cruz initially veered away from pursuing a career in the entertainment industry. However, after working in the food industry and managing social media for a notable restaurant chain, she has now dedicated herself to content creation and shaping conversations surrounding media. Her latest endeavor is the launch of her podcast, “The Broad Perspective.”

Cruz noticed a gap in the podcast landscape that she wanted to fill. While there were many podcasts about films featuring women’s voices, she felt the need for discussions specifically focused on how media can inspire and resonate with women and underrepresented groups.

Through “The Broad Perspective,” Cruz aims to reclaim the narrative and highlight diverse voices and experiences. She will be joined special guests, incorporating collaborators from her own content creation journey as well as talented women from the film industry. The podcast will serve as a platform for meaningful conversations that cater to a wide range of listeners.

Cruz’s commitment to connecting people through art extends beyond podcasting. She has formed a partnership with Landmark Theatres to host a Filmmaker Focus series. This series will shine a spotlight on screenings of acclaimed directors’ work, offering viewers a chance to appreciate cinema in a new light. The first project in this partnership features Cruz introducing Landmark Theatre’s Yorgos Lanthimos series, building anticipation for the release of “Poor Things” in the coming year.

Cruz’s dedication and passion for cinema have not gone unnoticed. Mark Mulcahy, Head of Brand/Marketing at Landmark Theatres, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating that it aligns with their commitment to engaging with diverse audiences and fostering appreciation for the art of filmmaking.

Reflecting on her journey, Cruz acknowledges the unexpected nature of her achievements. She is grateful for the opportunities that have come her way and views her podcast as more than just a passion project. To her, it is an opportunity to engage in meaningful conversations and share them with others. With her unique set of skills and unwavering enthusiasm, Cruz is eager to make an impact in the entertainment industry and feels lucky to be in the midst of such a moment.