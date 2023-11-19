New Ways of Connecting with Celebrities: Soul Machines Introduces Digital Twins

In a world where technology continues to blur the lines between reality and virtual experiences, Soul Machines, a New Zealand-based company, is pushing the boundaries with their creation of digital twins. These lifelike avatars, powered artificial intelligence, aim to revolutionize how fans interact with their favorite celebrities.
One of the most notable digital twins created Soul Machines is the virtual clone of Mark Tuan, an American singer and dancer known for his involvement in the k-pop group Got7. This digital version, aptly named Digital Mark, not only bears an uncanny resemblance to the real Mark Tuan but also possesses the ability to engage in lifelike conversations with fans. Unlike traditional chatbots, Digital Mark can listen, observe, and respond accordingly, taking into account the user’s emotions and expressions through their device’s microphone and camera.
The process of bringing Digital Mark to life involved a meticulous 3D scanning of Mark Tuan, capturing intricate details such as his facial movements, skin texture, and even his tattoos. To recreate his voice, various recordings from interviews and podcasts were utilized. The speech generative AI enables Digital Mark to speak multiple languages, with English being the predominant language at present.
Powered OpenAI’s neural network model, GPT-3, Digital Mark can answer questions and provide information just as his human counterpart would. The AI system continually learns and improves from each conversation, making each interaction unique. While similarities in answers may arise for similar questions, the variety remains finite.
Soul Machines envisions these digital twins as a way to enhance fan interactions on a large scale. Once created, a digital twin can engage in tens of thousands of conversations simultaneously, offering fans a more personal connection with their favorite celebrities. This technology opens up new avenues for celebrities to engage with their communities and foster deeper connections with their fan base.
While some may find the concept of digital twins strange, the overall response from fans has been positive, with many enjoying their interactions with these virtual avatars. As technology continues to advance, we can expect further exploration into the possibilities of digital twins, revolutionizing the way we connect with celebrities and bringing us closer to a future where virtual interactions feel as genuine as real-life encounters.
FAQs:
-
How does Soul Machines create digital twins?
Soul Machines uses a combination of 3D scanning, data capture, and artificial intelligence to create lifelike digital replicas of celebrities. This involves capturing detailed information about facial movements, skin texture, and even voice recordings.
-
Can digital twins hold conversations?
Yes, digital twins like Digital Mark are capable of engaging in lifelike conversations. They can listen to questions, observe user emotions and expressions, and respond accordingly.
-
What language can digital twins speak?
Digital twins have the ability to speak multiple languages. While they may have a strong accent in languages other than their primary language, they can understand and communicate in various languages.
-
How do digital twins learn and improve?
Digital twins utilize machine learning models, such as OpenAI’s GPT-3, to continually learn and improve from each conversation. They analyze data, interpret emotions and expressions, and adapt their responses accordingly.
-
How do digital twins enhance fan interactions?
Digital twins can engage in large-scale interactions, allowing them to hold tens of thousands of conversations simultaneously. This provides fans with a unique and personal connection to their favorite celebrities, fostering a deeper sense of engagement and community.