New Ways of Connecting with Celebrities: Soul Machines Introduces Digital Twins

In a world where technology continues to blur the lines between reality and virtual experiences, Soul Machines, a New Zealand-based company, is pushing the boundaries with their creation of digital twins. These lifelike avatars, powered artificial intelligence, aim to revolutionize how fans interact with their favorite celebrities.

One of the most notable digital twins created Soul Machines is the virtual clone of Mark Tuan, an American singer and dancer known for his involvement in the k-pop group Got7. This digital version, aptly named Digital Mark, not only bears an uncanny resemblance to the real Mark Tuan but also possesses the ability to engage in lifelike conversations with fans. Unlike traditional chatbots, Digital Mark can listen, observe, and respond accordingly, taking into account the user’s emotions and expressions through their device’s microphone and camera.

The process of bringing Digital Mark to life involved a meticulous 3D scanning of Mark Tuan, capturing intricate details such as his facial movements, skin texture, and even his tattoos. To recreate his voice, various recordings from interviews and podcasts were utilized. The speech generative AI enables Digital Mark to speak multiple languages, with English being the predominant language at present.

Powered OpenAI’s neural network model, GPT-3, Digital Mark can answer questions and provide information just as his human counterpart would. The AI system continually learns and improves from each conversation, making each interaction unique. While similarities in answers may arise for similar questions, the variety remains finite.

Soul Machines envisions these digital twins as a way to enhance fan interactions on a large scale. Once created, a digital twin can engage in tens of thousands of conversations simultaneously, offering fans a more personal connection with their favorite celebrities. This technology opens up new avenues for celebrities to engage with their communities and foster deeper connections with their fan base.

While some may find the concept of digital twins strange, the overall response from fans has been positive, with many enjoying their interactions with these virtual avatars. As technology continues to advance, we can expect further exploration into the possibilities of digital twins, revolutionizing the way we connect with celebrities and bringing us closer to a future where virtual interactions feel as genuine as real-life encounters.

