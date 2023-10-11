New Mayor to be Determined in Runoff Election

The mayoral race in Nash and Edgecombe counties came to a close on Tuesday night, with incumbent Mayor Sandy Roberson emerging as the frontrunner. However, it seems that Roberson did not secure enough votes to avoid a runoff race. All precincts in both counties have reported their results, but the election results are still unofficial until the votes are canvassed.

A runoff election will now be held to determine the next mayor. In a runoff election, the top two candidates who received the most votes will face off against each other. This gives voters another opportunity to make their voices heard and choose between the two candidates who made it to the runoff.

While Sandy Roberson has proven to be a strong contender in the mayoral race, the runoff election will be an important event to determine the ultimate winner. The outcome of this runoff will shape the future leadership of Nash and Edgecombe counties, as the new mayor will hold a significant role in making decisions that impact the local community.

It is worth noting that all election results are unofficial until they are canvassed. Canvassing involves verifying and counting the votes again to ensure their accuracy. This step is crucial in maintaining transparency and ensuring that the election process is fair and democratic.

The runoff election will likely generate significant public interest, as voters eagerly await the final outcome. The next mayor will have the responsibility of leading and representing the residents of Nash and Edgecombe counties, making the runoff election a pivotal moment in these communities.

