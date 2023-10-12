New Wave of Propaganda on TikTok: Sponsored Content Sparks Controversy Amid Israel-Palestine Conflict

In the wake of the recent Hamas attacks in Israel and the subsequent conflict, social media platforms have become a hub for users seeking updates and perspectives on the situation. However, a new issue has emerged on TikTok, one of the most popular social media apps. Fortune has discovered that sponsored content, featuring propaganda and misinformation, has been promoted on the platform under search terms like “Palestine” and “Israel.”

These sponsored videos, which include graphic images and biased narratives, have been created and paid for ordinary users through TikTok’s “Promote” feature. For just a few dollars, individuals can inject their views into the conversation and gain prominent visibility in highly political search results. Marketing experts have highlighted how this feature allows anyone, regardless of credentials, to manipulate users and spread their perspective to a wide audience through paid promotion.

TikTok, however, claims that users cannot choose specific keywords for their sponsored videos and that the content is served up the platform’s algorithm. The company also states that all search results are moderated according to its community guidelines, which prohibit violent, hateful, or misleading content. It is noteworthy that the term “Israel Palestine” is not considered a violation of these guidelines.

Fortune’s inquiry prompted TikTok to remove sponsored content from searches related to “Israel,” “Palestine,” and “Israel Palestine.” However, this incident exposes the susceptibility of social media platforms to misinformation and propaganda, particularly with minimal budgets. It comes at a time when public trust in traditional news media is declining, and individuals increasingly rely on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook for information.

This issue resonates with previous instances of misinformation spreading on social media, such as Russia-linked trolls influencing the 2016 U.S. presidential elections through Facebook ads. It underscores the need for platforms to take stronger measures to curb disinformation and harmful content. TikTok itself has faced criticism for surfacing disturbing content and has been involved in lawsuits related to the mental health consequences experienced users, particularly young children.

While the pay-to-promote feature on TikTok is separate from its main advertising business, the platform has generated significant revenue. TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, reportedly earned around $10 billion in revenue last year. Nevertheless, TikTok is currently focused on new ventures, such as the recent launch of TikTok Shop, but it has been projected to incur losses of $500 million, according to recent reports.

In conclusion, the presence of sponsored propaganda and misinformation on TikTok highlights the urgent need for social media platforms to address these issues and prevent the spread of misleading content. With the Israel-Palestine conflict serving as a backdrop, this incident raises questions about the influence of paid promotion and the responsibility of platforms in moderating and mitigating the impact of propaganda online.

