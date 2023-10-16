Monty Tech Golf Team Dominates Season with 12 Straight Wins

The Monty Tech Bulldogs golf team has been on fire this season, winning 12 consecutive matches since their loss to Blackstone Valley Tech in September. Coach Gary Farr, in his eighth year as head coach, attributes their success to the dedication and focus shown the team throughout practices and matches.

With a record of 24-1 in dual matches since the start of the 2022 season, the Bulldogs have been consistently impressive. In the recent State Vocational Championship, senior Michael Cannon, the team’s top golfer, shot an excellent round of 74, while sophomore Ryan Hebert, the second-ranked player, carded a 75. Senior Brett Cherubini and Luke Albero also contributed with scores of 79 and 80, respectively.

Currently tied with Blackstone Valley Tech for first place in the Colonial League, both teams have one loss to each other. The Bulldogs are looking to secure the Colonial League Championship at Heritage CC in Charlton this Thursday.

Coach Farr has high praise for Michael Cannon, highlighting his ability to excel in all aspects of the game. With an average of 36.5 for nine holes, Cannon has proven himself as a formidable player off the tee, with a great short game, and exceptional putting skills.

The Monty Tech Bulldogs also have other valuable golfers on their roster, including sophomore Beckham Chouinard, and seniors Andrew St. Cyr, Cam Saladini, and Brady Billings.

In addition to their impressive performance on the course, Cannon’s golf bag is also worth noting. He prefers a mix of brands, using a Callaway Epic driver, a PXG 3-wood, a Callaway Rogue ST Max 3-hybrid, and a Ping G 4-hybrid for longer shots. Cannon carries Srixon 2 forged blades from 4 through pitching wedge, with his favorite club being his 60-degree Jaws Callaway wedge. On the green, he relies on his White Hot Odyssey putter, smoothly rolling his Titleist ProV1.

Meanwhile, the future looks bright for the St. John’s varsity golf team. Their inaugural middle school team, coached John Jeniski, is undefeated at 8-0. Last week, eighth-grader Ronan Rafferty had a standout performance, carding his first hole-in-one with a 6-iron on the fourth hole at Wachusett CC.

With an impressive track record and talented players, both Monty Tech and St. John's are making their mark on the golf scene.