Andrzej Sapkowski’s Indifferent Approach to Netflix’s Witcher Success

Andrzej Sapkowski, the acclaimed author of the Witcher series, has gained international fame due to the success of Netflix’s adaptation of his books. However, despite his newfound prominence, Sapkowski remains refreshingly nonchalant about his involvement and relationship with the streaming giant.

During a panel at Comic Con Vienna, Sapkowski casually shrugged off Netflix’s plans to expand the Witcher franchise beyond the live-action series, stating that it was merely a means for him to pay his rent. But that’s not all. According to a report the Hollywood Reporter, Sapkowski explicitly mentioned that Netflix paid little attention to him, aside from sending him a check.

While it may not come as a surprise given Sapkowski’s reputation for speaking his mind, it raises interesting questions about the fidelity of the TV adaptation. As the show progressed, it deviated further from the original stories and characters created Sapkowski. Henry Cavill’s rumored departure from the show after the third season has been attributed to creative differences regarding the faithfulness to the source material.

However, Sapkowski doesn’t seem to be bothered these discrepancies. In his words, Netflix does what it wants, and he, in turn, receives his rent money and the freedom to do as he pleases.

