New Witcher Book Announcement: Sapkowski’s Perspective on the Netflix Series

Renowned author Andrzej Sapkowski is set to release a brand-new installment in the Witcher series, inviting fans back into the captivating world of Geralt of Rivia. As anticipation builds, Sapkowski has been making his rounds in interviews, offering rare insights into his views on various aspects related to his work. In a recent interview with Austrian gaming website Cerealkillerz at Vienna Comic Con, Sapkowski shared his thoughts on the critically acclaimed Netflix adaptation of The Witcher.

When asked if he ever provided feedback to Netflix regarding the show, Sapkowski responded with a mischievous smirk, stating, “Maybe I gave them some ideas, but they never listened to me.” This revelation hints at a sense of detachment or creative divergence between the author and the streaming giant. Sapkowski further emphasized this humorously mimicking a dismissive executive, voicing their indifference towards his input.

While some fans may feel dissatisfied with the tonal and narrative variances in the Netflix series, Sapkowski handled the topic with remarkable equanimity. Despite acknowledging the differences, he assured viewers that it was a normal occurrence in adaptations. Moreover, he lauded the elaborate set design, a testament to the impressive production values brought to life the streaming platform.

Sapkowski’s vision for the Witcher universe, as depicted in his novels, undoubtedly captivates readers. However, he remains uninterested in taking an active role in shaping the TV show or even exploring the Witcher video game adaptations. With an air of nonchalance, the esteemed author expressed that he never played the games and has no intention of doing so, as they do not provide entertainment value to him.

As fans eagerly await the next Witcher book, Sapkowski’s unique perspective on the Netflix series offers a fresh lens through which to appreciate the adaptation’s distinctive choices. While his input may have been overlooked, it is clear that Sapkowski maintains a detached, yet appreciative, stance towards this alternate take on his seminal work.

