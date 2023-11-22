The Witcher Author Reflects on the Expanding Universe of His Work

Polish fantasy author Andrzej Sapkowski’s famous Witcher series has skyrocketed in popularity, thanks to the success of the Netflix adaptation. The author, who is known for his blunt honesty, has now shared his thoughts on how he feels about the expansion of his literary universe.

In a recent panel at Comic Con Vienna, Sapkowski acknowledged that Netflix had made a series based on one of his short stories and had pushed him to continue expanding the world of The Witcher. Although he appreciates the financial gains that have come from this opportunity, he humorously stated, “Thanks to this, I now have enough money for the rent.”

The extraordinary success of The Witcher has not only been limited to the television series. Sapkowski himself has returned to writing a new book in the series after a decade-long break. While the book is set to release in Poland next year, fans around the world will have to wait until 2025 for the international translations. This resurgence of interest in his work can be attributed to the global recognition brought about not only the Netflix adaptation but also the popularity of CD Projekt Red’s Witcher video games.

As the Witcher universe continues to expand, Sapkowski finds himself in a unique position as his literary creations evolve and captivate audiences across different mediums. With his forthcoming book and the animated movie Sirens of the Deep on the horizon, the legacy of The Witcher shows no signs of slowing down.

FAQ:

Q: Will there be a new book in The Witcher series?

A: Yes, Andrzej Sapkowski is working on a new book set to release in Poland next year.

Q: When will the international translations of the new book be available?

A: The international translations are expected to be released in 2025.

Q: What other media adaptations have contributed to the success of The Witcher?

A: The Netflix TV series and CD Projekt Red’s Witcher video games have greatly popularized The Witcher franchise.