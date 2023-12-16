Deputies Hailed as Heroes for Saving Man from Bridge

In a remarkable display of bravery and quick thinking, two deputies from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office have been recognized for their heroic efforts in saving the life of a man who was attempting to jump from a bridge in Appalachia. Deputies Anthony Walsh and Alex Stallard responded to a distress call on Monday and arrived to find a man standing on the bridge, threatening to take his own life.

Using their training in crisis intervention, Walsh and Stallard engaged the man in conversation in an attempt to talk him down from the edge. Despite their best efforts, however, the man still made a desperate attempt to jump. Acting swiftly, the deputies rushed to his aid and were able to physically pull him to safety.

Sheriff Grant Kilgore expressed his immense pride in the two deputies, stating that their actions exemplify the values of the Wise County Sheriff’s Office. Their quick thinking, bravery, and compassionate approach truly demonstrate their commitment to serving and protecting the community.

The heroic deputies were not alone in their efforts. Members of the Appalachia town crew and private citizens also rushed to the scene to assist them on the bridge. The Wise County Sheriff’s Office expressed deep gratitude for their swift action and the courage they displayed.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of crisis intervention and the need for accessible helplines. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, available at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), provides 24/7 crisis intervention with trained counselors. It is vital that individuals who are struggling with thoughts of self-harm or suicide reach out for help.

The inspiring actions of Deputies Walsh and Stallard in this life-saving event serve as a powerful reminder of the bravery and dedication shown law enforcement officers in keeping their communities safe. Their heroism will not be forgotten, and their story will undoubtedly inspire others to take action in times of crisis.