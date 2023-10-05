Welcome to the Future of Sports Fandom

In 2023, being a sports fan means embracing the ever-changing landscape of broadcasting and streaming. Gone are the days of tuning into your favorite team’s games on traditional networks like FOX, ESPN, or NBC. Instead, fans are required to subscribe to various streaming platforms to catch all the action.

This weekend, Wisconsin fans eager to watch the Badgers take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will need a subscription to NBC’s streaming platform, Peacock. The game will not be available on any of the usual networks but exclusively on Peacock. To access the game, fans can purchase a monthly subscription for $5.99 or opt for the yearly subscription priced at $59.99.

It’s not only football fans who are affected this shift. Wisconsin basketball fans will also have to rely on Peacock to catch several games during the winter season. This means that investing in the yearly subscription may be more cost-effective for avid Badgers supporters.

The rise of streaming platforms as the primary way to watch sports has become a growing trend. The NFL, for example, made Thursday Night Football exclusively available on Amazon Prime. With the accessibility and convenience that streaming services offer, traditional networks are gradually being replaced.

Sports fans must adapt to this new reality and be willing to subscribe to multiple platforms to ensure they don’t miss a single game. While this may be an inconvenience for some, the tides of technology continue to shape the way we consume sports content.

Sources:

– Wisconsin Football: @BadgerFootball on Twitter