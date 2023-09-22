Wisconsin Looks to Extend Winning Streak Against Purdue in Big Ten Opener

Wisconsin Badgers will travel to West Lafayette, Indiana on Friday night to take on the Purdue Boilermakers in their Big Ten opener. The Badgers are aiming to extend their impressive 16-game win streak against their Big Ten West rival, a streak that dates back to 2004. On the other hand, new head coach Ryan Walters is focused on establishing Purdue’s position in the new era of Big Ten football.

Though it may not be an ideal start for the Badgers to kick off their Big Ten schedule with a Friday night game on the road, they have an advantage in the form of Purdue’s recent form. Purdue has suffered two home losses to Fresno State and Syracuse, which could potentially work in Wisconsin’s favor.

The upcoming game will take place on September 22, 2023, with a 7 p.m. ET, 6 a.m. CT start time. Fans can catch the action on FoxSports1 or stream it live on fuboTV.

Both teams have key players to watch out for in this matchup. Purdue’s standout players include quarterback Hudson Card, running back Devin Mockobee, wide receiver Deion Burks, safety Dillon Thieneman, linebacker Nic Scourton, and cornerback Cam Allen. Meanwhile, Wisconsin’s players to watch are quarterback Tanner Mordecai, running backs Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi, wide receiver Chimere Dike, inside linebacker Maema Njongmeta, and safety Hunter Wohler.

This Big Ten opener promises to be an exciting game as Wisconsin aims to continue their winning streak against Purdue. It will be interesting to see how new head coach Ryan Walters leads the Boilermakers in their quest to establish themselves in the Big Ten football landscape.

Sources:

– “Big Ten Power Rankings after Week 3: Wisconsin rises after ugly win” – [Source Name]

– [Source Name]