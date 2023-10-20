TikTok Star and Kwik Trip Employee Finds Fame

Landen Alft, better known as @phatboylandy on TikTok, has gained quite a following on the popular social media platform, with nearly 800,000 followers to date. Despite his newfound fame, Alft remains grounded and focused on having fun with his content.

Alft, who works at Kwik Trip and holds a degree in musical theatre from the University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point, started creating TikToks during the pandemic. His energetic dance videos caught the attention of not only his friends, but also celebrities like Doja Cat and Howie Mandel.

Mandel, a comedian and fellow TikToker, praised Alft for bringing joy and positivity to his followers. In fact, Mandel even suggested that Alft should consider auditioning for “America’s Got Talent.”

In addition to his TikTok success, Alft has launched a podcast with his brother Jordyn called the “Phatboy and Friends Podcast.” The podcast, which began in August, serves as an opportunity for Alft to connect with his audience on a deeper level and showcase his personality beyond his popular dance videos.

While Alft plans to pursue a career in theatre acting in Chicago, he has no intentions of slowing down on TikTok or his podcast. He believes in staying true to himself and creating content that aligns with his interests and current mood.

Through his TikTok journey, Alft aims to use his platform to entertain and bring joy to his viewers. Whether it’s through his dance videos or engaging conversations on his podcast, Alft is determined to keep making a positive impact on his growing fanbase.

