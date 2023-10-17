Fr. Philip Gordon Inducted into St. Thomas Academy Athletic Hall of Fame

Fr. Philip Gordon, a native of Gordon, Wisconsin, has been posthumously inducted into the St. Thomas Academy Athletic Hall of Fame in Minnesota. Known as “Wisconsin’s Fighting Priest,” Gordon was recognized for his advocacy work on behalf of Native Americans.

Gordon attended St. Thomas Academy and St. Thomas University in Minnesota before pursuing his religious studies. In 1913, at the age of 28, he became the first Native American to be ordained as a Catholic priest in the United States.

Throughout his career, Gordon served as a pastor in seven Ojibwe churches and missions in Wisconsin from 1918 to 1924, and later as a pastor of an Irish American parish in Centuria, Wisconsin from 1924 to 1948. He also played a significant role in advocating for Native American rights as a member of the “Committee of 100,” and actively raised support for Native causes internationally in Rome and Ireland.

Gordon’s great-nephew, Doug MacDonald, spoke on behalf of the family during the induction ceremony, highlighting Gordon’s dedication to fighting for the underdog and his colorful career as an athlete and activist. MacDonald emphasized Gordon’s achievements as both a sportsman and a humanitarian, showing his integrity and commitment to helping others.

Terry Friedrichs, a 1974 graduate of St. Thomas Academy, was responsible for nominating Gordon for the hall of fame. Friedrichs was drawn to Gordon’s rich history of activism and sports accomplishments, which were often overlooked in history. He described Gordon as an individual of integrity, capable of balancing both individual success and the support of the team.

The induction of Fr. Philip Gordon into the St. Thomas Academy Athletic Hall of Fame not only honors his athletic achievements but also his legacy of social activism and advocacy for Native American rights. His story serves as an inspiration to current and future generations to fight for justice and equality.

