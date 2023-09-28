High School Football Games in Ozaukee County, Wisconsin This Week

This week, high school football in Ozaukee County, Wisconsin is in full swing. If you’re looking to stream the games, we’ve got you covered.

One notable game is the matchup between Cedarburg High School and West Bend East High School. The game will take place on September 29 at 7:00 PM CT in West Bend, WI. Both schools are part of the North Shore Conference.

If you’re unable to attend the game in person, the NFHS Network is the place to go to catch all the action. You can easily stream the game and keep tabs on your favorite team, whether it’s a family member’s school or your own alma mater.

In addition to the game in Ozaukee County, there are also other high school football games happening across Wisconsin. Some of the counties hosting games include Waupaca County, La Crosse County, Waukesha County, Winnebago County, Milwaukee County, Outagamie County, Sauk County, and Racine County.

The NFHS Network is a popular platform for streaming high school sports events, providing coverage and access to games across the country. It allows viewers to support their local teams and stay connected to their community.

So, get ready to cheer on your favorite high school football teams in Ozaukee County, Wisconsin, and stay tuned for an exciting season ahead!

Sources:

– NFHS Network