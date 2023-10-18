High School Football Games in Manitowoc County, Wisconsin

This week, Manitowoc County in Wisconsin will be hosting exciting high school football games. If you are a fan or an alumni, you can easily watch these games through the NFHS Network. It’s a great opportunity to keep up with your favorite teams and support your community.

One of the notable games taking place is between Loyal High School and Reedsville High School. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM CT on October 20th and will be held in Reedsville, WI. You can stream the game visiting the NFHS Network website.

Another game to look forward to is between Saint Francis High School and Two Rivers High School. This game will also begin at 7:00 PM CT on October 20th and will be held in Two Rivers, WI. To stream this game, simply visit the NFHS Network platform.

The NFHS Network provides a convenient way to watch high school football games from the comfort of your own home. Whether you want to cheer on your local team or see how your alma mater is doing, the NFHS Network has you covered.

Don’t miss out on the thrilling high school football action happening in Manitowoc County this week. Tune in to the NFHS Network and support your favorite teams!

Note: The NFHS Network is a platform that streams live and on-demand high school sports events.