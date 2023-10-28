Tech Regulation Unites Republicans and Democrats in Multistate Lawsuit Against Meta

A recent lawsuit against social media giant Meta has revealed a rare instance of unity between Republicans and Democrats on the issue of tech regulation. The multistate lawsuit, which alleges that Meta has caused a mental health crisis in young people, has garnered support from both sides of the political spectrum, including Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and Republican state legislators.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, has seen 33 states signing on as plaintiffs, along with the District of Columbia. Even states with divided governments, such as Wisconsin, have come together to hold Meta accountable for its alleged role in contributing to anxiety and depression among young people.

The bipartisan nature of this issue can be attributed to the shared belief that protecting children is of utmost importance. Tech regulation, particularly concerning the well-being of young users, has become a unifying factor among policymakers. John Wihbey, a communications and tech policy expert at Northeastern University, emphasizes the significance of this issue in bringing lawmakers together.

The federal complaint against Meta accuses the company of purposefully designing addictive platforms for children and teens, while failing to provide adequate safeguards for their mental health. The lawsuit also claims that Meta was aware of the detrimental effects of their products but actively misled the public about the addictive qualities. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul stresses the importance of protecting children from the dangers of social media and ensuring that accurate information is provided to parents.

Meta responded to the lawsuit with a statement expressing disappointment and highlighting their commitment to the safety of teens online. They emphasized their efforts to introduce tools supporting teens and their families. However, critics argue that industry-wide standards for age-appropriate use of social media platforms should be established through collaboration with attorneys general.

The bipartisan support for tech regulation is part of a larger movement known as the “tech-lash,” where lawmakers at both the state and federal levels are calling for increased oversight and regulation of major social media companies. With lawmakers fiercely scrutinizing these companies and their leadership, it is evident that tech regulation is gaining traction as a prominent issue.

Overall, the lawsuit against Meta serves as a reminder that when it comes to protecting children and addressing the negative impacts of social media, politicians can put aside their differences to pursue common goals.

