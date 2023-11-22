Rising Women in Crypto: Celebrating Diversity and Inclusion in the Digital Currency Landscape

Wirex, a leading digital payment platform, has recently launched the Rising Women in Crypto Community on LinkedIn. This community is an extension of Wirex’s successful Women in Crypto campaign and aims to shine a spotlight on the often underappreciated talents of women in the crypto field. With this initiative, Wirex seeks to advocate for increased diversity and inclusiveness within the digital currency landscape.

The Rising Women in Crypto Community offers a range of benefits for its members. Firstly, it provides a platform for sharing informative and inspiring content about women in the crypto world. From success stories to industry insights, the community aims to be a valuable resource for both newcomers and experienced professionals in the field.

In addition, the community actively celebrates the accomplishments of women in the crypto sector. Profiles and success stories of remarkable women in various roles within the industry will be regularly showcased, providing due recognition for their contributions.

It is important to note that Wirex welcomes collaboration from individuals of all genders and backgrounds. The Rising Women in Crypto Community is inclusive and fosters a diverse range of perspectives and experiences. Wirex encourages a collaborative and supportive environment where everyone can engage in discussions about the future of digital currencies.

Diana Velychko, PR & Communications Manager at Wirex, highlights the friendly and celebratory nature of the community. The goal is to create a space where talented women working in crypto can come together to recognize and celebrate each other’s achievements.

To join the Rising Women in Crypto Community, simply follow the link provided.

