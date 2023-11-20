Instagram Reels Revolutionize the Beauty and Fashion Shopping Experience in India

In a groundbreaking Meta GWI Beauty Report for 2023, it has been revealed that Instagram Reels are playing a significant role in shaping the decision-making process of Indian consumers when it comes to beauty products. With over 80% of customers now preferring to purchase beauty goods online, the data shows that Meta’s social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram, dominate beauty product searches in the country.

The rise of Instagram Reels, which are short, engaging videos, has revolutionized the way people discover and engage with beauty and fashion content. Users can now explore a wide range of beauty products, tutorials, and recommendations within minutes, directly impacting their purchasing choices.

The report’s findings underscore the increasing influence of social media in the beauty industry and how it has transformed the shopping landscape in India. With the advent of Instagram Reels, traditional advertising methods are being challenged, as consumers rely more on authentic, user-generated content for their beauty product decisions.

Source: WION Business Desk, wionews.com