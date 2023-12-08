Weather Forecast: Rain Showers Tapering Off Today

Summary: The morning precipitation in Indianapolis, which includes a mixture of wintry conditions and rain, is expected to diminish midday. As temperatures rise above freezing in the afternoon, the precipitation will transition into scattered rain showers. The dry pattern will continue on Wednesday, albeit slightly cooler, with highs in the low 40s. Gusty winds on Thursday and Friday will bring a warming trend, pushing temperatures into the mid-to-upper 50s. However, another round of rain is expected on Saturday morning with a potent storm system, accompanied the possibility of thunderstorms in the evening. The exact timing of a frontal passage later on Saturday into Sunday remains uncertain, which could impact the precipitation type, potentially leading to a change from rain to snow on Sunday.

As Indianapolis braces for a damp start to the day, meteorologists predict a gradual decrease in morning precipitation. This round of wintry mix and rain is expected to taper off lunchtime. With surface temperatures rising above freezing, the precipitation will transform into scattered rain showers throughout the rest of the day.

However, the weather pattern takes a drier turn starting on Wednesday, although slightly cooler temperatures are anticipated with highs in the low 40s. The dry stretch continues for Thursday and Friday, accompanied gusty winds that bring in a warming trend. These winds are predicted to push temperatures back above average, reaching the mid-to-upper 50s.

In terms of the next weather system, Indianapolis residents should prepare for a return of rain on Saturday morning. A potent storm system will sweep through the area, resulting in mid-to-upper 50s temperatures during the afternoon. The heaviest rainfall and a chance of thunderstorms are expected in the evening.

However, there is still some uncertainty regarding the timing of a frontal passage on Saturday night into Sunday. This variation in timing could affect the type of precipitation, potentially causing rain to change into snow on Sunday. It is advised to stay updated on the forecast for the upcoming weekend plans.