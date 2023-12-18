Miracle on Court Street: A Magical Winter Wonderland in San Bernardino

Step into a winter wonderland at Miracle on Court Street in downtown San Bernardino. This enchanting event is back for its second year, bringing holiday cheer to families and visitors alike. Court Street Square has been transformed into a magical destination with falling snow, an ice skating rink, train rides, visits with Santa, and hot chocolate.

The festivities at Miracle on Court Street are sure to delight both young and old. Families can marvel at the sparkling lights of the Christmas tree, take a spin on the ice skating rink, and enjoy train rides around the square. Santa himself will be there, ready to listen to children’s wishes and take memorable photos. And what better way to warm up than with a cup of hot chocolate in hand?

The event will run from now until December 16th, with nightly activities planned to keep the holiday spirit alive. Parking is conveniently available at the City Hall parking structure, accessible from D Street, E Street, and Second Street.

While most activities at Miracle on Court Street are free, there is a small fee of $5 for a 30-minute ice skating session. The event hours are from 5 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. on weekdays, 2 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. on Saturdays, and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Don’t miss out on this magical experience that is sure to create lasting memories. Bring your family and friends to Miracle on Court Street in San Bernardino and immerse yourself in the holiday spirit. For more information, please call 909-384-5233.

(Source: San Bernardino Sun)