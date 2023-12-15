Severe Weather Alert: New Jersey Faces Potential Weekend Storm

Summary: New Jersey residents are advised to prepare for a potential weekend storm that could bring severe thunderstorms, heavy rain, and possibly more snow. While light snow showers are expected on Wednesday, forecasters are closely monitoring a powerful storm that is set to intensify on Saturday and move towards the east coast on Sunday. The type of precipitation will depend on the storm’s track, with heavy snow or rain being possible. Additionally, strong wind gusts are expected, potentially impacting travel.

Weather conditions for Wednesday in North Jersey include a slight chance of snow showers before 2 p.m., followed partly sunny skies with a high near 38. In Central Jersey, there is a slight chance of rain and snow showers, mainly between 1 and 4 p.m., with a high near 42. South Jersey can expect a slight chance of rain showers before 4 p.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow showers, with a high near 43.

Leading up to the weekend, warmer temperatures will prevail in New Jersey, followed the development of a new area of low pressure. Chilly air from the Rockies will clash with warm and humid air from the Gulf of Mexico, potentially resulting in a rapidly intensifying storm. The storm will intensify on Saturday and move towards the east coast on Sunday. The storm track will determine the type of precipitation, with a more northern track favoring rain and a more southern track leading to a rain-to-snow transition. Major cities along the East Coast, from Washington, D.C., to Boston, are expected to primarily experience rain.

In addition to the potential for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and snow, New Jersey should prepare for strong wind gusts on Sunday and Sunday night. Wind gusts of 40-60 mph are anticipated, with maximum gusts up to 75 mph possible. These gusts could affect travelers on roads and in the air.

Overall, residents of New Jersey should stay updated on the latest weather forecasts and be prepared for possible disruptions and hazards caused the approaching weekend storm.