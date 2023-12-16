Severe Weather Alert: Heavy Rain and Strong Winds Forecasted for Eastern Pennsylvania

Severe Storm Expected to Disrupt Weekend Plans in Eastern Pennsylvania

Severe weather conditions are expected to impact eastern Pennsylvania over the weekend, causing potential disruptions to outdoor plans, according to forecasters. The National Weather Service has warned of a major storm system that could bring heavy rain and severe thunderstorms to the region.

Before the weekend storm, a smaller system is expected to hit parts of the area on Wednesday, bringing the possibility of light snowfall. The northern part of the Philadelphia region may experience snow showers on Thursday morning. However, accumulations from both systems are projected to be minimal, with less than an inch of snowfall expected.

Looking ahead to the weekend, a significantly larger front is anticipated, with an approaching weather system following a warm front that will end the week. As explained AccuWeather, this storm system will result from the clash between chilly air blowing out of the Rockies and warm, humid air from the Gulf of Mexico. This clash of air masses has the potential to intensify the storm rapidly, leading to strong winds and heavy rainfall.

Rain showers are expected to commence around 8 a.m. on Sunday, with the precipitation becoming steady 2 p.m. Wind gusts may reach speeds of 60 miles per hour, making the storm strongest on Sunday and Sunday night. The rain is forecasted to continue throughout Monday.

Residents of southeastern Pennsylvania should be prepared for the following weather conditions according to the National Weather Service: Wednesday will bring a slight chance of rain and snow showers, with a partly sunny day and a high of 42°F. By Thursday, it will be mostly cloudy with a high of 43°F. Friday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 53°F. Saturday is expected to be partly sunny with a high near 54°F. On Sunday, there is a chance of showers in the morning, followed rain in the afternoon with a high of 63°F.