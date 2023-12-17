Major Storm Expected to Hit Eastern Pennsylvania with Severe Weather and Heavy Rain

According to forecasters, a major storm is set to impact eastern Pennsylvania over the weekend, bringing with it the potential for severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall throughout the region. While a smaller storm is predicted to hit parts of the area on Wednesday, which may result in light snow, the main focus is on the approaching weekend front.

The National Weather Service’s Mt. Holly branch has warned that rain showers will likely be followed scattered flurries in the Philadelphia area during Wednesday afternoon. However, these accumulations are expected to be minimal, with less than an inch of snowfall.

By Friday, a storm tracking through the central Rockies will transition into the southern and central Plains, causing a new area of low pressure to form. AccuWeather reports that this clash of chilly air from the Rockies and warm, humid air from the Gulf of Mexico has the potential to engender a rapidly intensifying storm. The precipitation is expected to begin on Saturday at around 8 a.m., with rain becoming steady 2 p.m.

As the storm progresses, wind gusts could reach speeds of up to 60 miles per hour. Sunday and Sunday night are predicted to be the most intense periods during this weather event. Precipitation is anticipated to persist throughout Monday.

The upcoming forecast for southeastern Pennsylvania, according to the National Weather Service, includes a slight chance of rain showers before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, followed a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Thursday is expected to be mostly cloudy, with temperatures hovering around 43 degrees Fahrenheit during the day and dropping to around 31 degrees Fahrenheit at night.

Friday will bring mostly sunny conditions, with a high near 53 degrees Fahrenheit, while Saturday will see partly sunny skies with a high near 54 degrees Fahrenheit. Rain is expected to begin on Sunday, with a chance of showers in the morning and rain likely in the afternoon and evening.

Prepare for the incoming storm and stay informed of any updates or alerts from local authorities and weather agencies.