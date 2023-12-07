Winter Storm Warnings Remain as More Snow and Rain Expected

Winter storm warnings remain in place for several states as they continue to be affected a powerful storm system that brought heavy snow and rain over the weekend. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued warnings for parts of Maine, New Hampshire, Wyoming, and Alaska, with further precipitation expected later this week.

The storm system, known as an atmospheric river, has already caused significant snowfall in high-elevation areas across the northwest. This additional snow, combined with the forecasted rainfall, has raised concerns about the potential for flooding as snowmelt increases.

In Washington and Oregon, rainfall could exceed three inches in some areas, while moderate rainfall is expected to extend east of the Cascades mountain range. These conditions are caused a stream of moist air moving inland from the Pacific Ocean, connected to a strong low-pressure system in the Gulf of Alaska.

This is not the first time the West Coast has been hit a powerful storm this year. In January, California experienced severe flooding and power outages due to a series of deadly storms.

Winter storm warnings remain in effect for central and western Maine, northern New Hampshire, and the Sierra Madre and Snowy ranges in Wyoming. These areas could see several more inches of snow accumulation, with Wyoming potentially experiencing up to five feet of snowfall.

Parts of southern Alaska are also under a storm warning, with significant snowfall expected to create treacherous road conditions. Meanwhile, another system is expected to move over the Dakotas later on Monday, bringing scattered snow showers to neighboring states and eventually reaching West Virginia Wednesday.

While the storm may subside in some areas, it is crucial for residents and travelers in affected regions to stay updated on the latest weather developments and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.