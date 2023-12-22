Woman Faces Prison Time for Misusing Federal Relief Funds to Purchase Luxury Items

Summary: A woman from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, has pleaded guilty to using federal coronavirus relief funds to buy a luxury SUV and land in California. Michelle Renee Hollis, owner of Hollis House, falsified her loan application, misrepresenting her business’s revenues and number of employees. As a result, she was granted an Economic Injury Disaster Loan of $134,900 and used the funds for personal expenses. Hollis now faces up to five years in prison for making a false statement in obtaining the loan.

In a case that highlights the misuse of federal relief funds during the pandemic, Michelle Renee Hollis of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, has admitted to using funds intended for her business to purchase a 2017 Porsche SUV and land in California.

Hollis, who owns Hollis House, submitted a loan application to the Small Business Association (SBA) that included false information about her business’s revenues and number of employees. Based on these fraudulent representations, the SBA granted her an Economic Injury Disaster Loan of $134,900 and an additional $5,000 grant.

Instead of using the funds to support her struggling business, Hollis decided to indulge in lavish personal purchases. She used the loan proceeds to buy a high-end luxury SUV and invest in real estate in California.

Upon investigation, Hollis attempted to deceive authorities claiming that someone named Omar had submitted the loan application on her behalf. However, this false statement could not save her from the consequences of her actions.

Hollis pleaded guilty to making a false statement in obtaining the loan and now faces the possibility of spending up to five years in federal prison. In addition to imprisonment, she may also be subjected to supervised release for up to three years and significant fines.

This case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of accountability and integrity when it comes to the distribution and use of federal relief funds. Misappropriating these funds not only undermines the intended purpose of providing support to struggling businesses but also carries serious legal consequences.