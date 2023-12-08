Neighbors in Winston-Salem Express Concerns Over Proposed Rezoning

Residents in Winston-Salem are voicing their concerns over a proposed rezoning that could impact their neighborhood. The City of Winston-Salem recently voted unanimously to approve the rezoning of a 7.3-acre plot of land located at the corner of Bumgardner Street and Pilgrim Court. However, the lack of information about what could potentially be built on the property and whether it will adhere to community standards has left many residents worried.

A developer has requested the rezoning of the currently vacant land, which is home to an abandoned building and parking spaces. If the rezoning is approved, the land would be changed from limited office use and multi-residential to multi-residential and storage usage. This change has raised concerns among neighbors regarding the potential development of a multifamily residential structure that may not align with the character of the neighborhood.

Residents worry that if the property is zoned for 16 units per acre and up to 60 feet in height, it could result in a large building overlooking their homes. Susan Brown, one of the concerned residents, expressed her apprehension about the potential impacts on her daily life.

In an effort to address these concerns, community members are urging the petitioner and developers to work collaboratively and consider a plan that aligns more with the neighborhood’s values. They hope to influence the choice of developers to ensure any future construction is consistent with the character and aesthetics of the existing community.

Additionally, neighbors are questioning why the rezoning is being sought in the first place, as the current zoning already permits the construction of multifamily residential units. The lack of clarity around the intention behind this rezoning request has only fueled residents’ concerns.

It is worth noting that the city council has also approved a similar rezoning request for over three acres of land on West 25th Street, which is in close proximity to the Bumgardner Street location. This has raised further questions among residents about the motivations behind these rezoning efforts.

Overall, the proposed rezoning has spurred a sense of unease among neighbors who are eager to obtain more information and ensure that any future development is in line with the community’s vision.