Winona Ryder’s Curiosity About Netflix Led to Role in “Stranger Things”

When Winona Ryder first considered joining the cast of Netflix’s hit series “Stranger Things,” she had some burning questions about the streaming platform. In an interview on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, series director and executive producer Shawn Levy shared the intriguing story.

During their initial meeting, Ryder took the opportunity to inquire about the nature of Netflix and streaming. She asked, “What is Netflix? What is streaming? Is it like TV but different?” Levy recalled this as the starting point for their discussion. Ryder needed some clarification about this emerging form of storytelling called Netflix and streaming.

Eventually, Ryder landed the role of Joyce Byers in “Stranger Things,” a decision that proved to be a turning point in her career. Fans of the show will be pleased to know that she will reprise her role in the upcoming fifth and final season. Levy described Season 5 as an “epic in its cinematic scope,” emphasizing that while it expands in scale, it remains true to the essence of the show.

The production of “Stranger Things” Season 5 faced some challenges due to the recent strikes the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA). While writing on the show has resumed following the end of the WGA strike, ongoing negotiations with SAG-AFTRA have hindered production from moving forward.

Levy expressed his confidence that everyone involved in the show is eager to get back to work, highlighting “Stranger Things” as a flagship franchise for Netflix. However, he emphasized the importance of reaching a fair and equitable deal with the guilds involved to ensure that production can resume smoothly.

Meanwhile, Levy is returning to Netflix as the director of the four-part miniseries “All the Light We Cannot See,” based on Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. The highly anticipated show is set to premiere on November 2.

