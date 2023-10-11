Winnipeggers Fear for Loved Ones in Israel and Palestine as Violence Escalates

Winnipeggers with family and friends in Israel and the Palestinian territories are living in fear as violence continues to escalate between Hamas and Israel. Former Winnipegger, Jenni Menashg, now living in northern Israel, is helping gather supplies for soldiers heading to the front lines while reassuring her family back in Canada that they are safe for now. With the country now at war, many people who previously served in the army are being called up to fight, leaving their families and jobs behind. Menashg’s husband and three of her sons went to stock shelves at a local supermarket to help keep essential services running.

Rana Abdullah, founder of the Canadian Palestinian Association of Manitoba, was celebrating her daughter’s wedding in London when the conflict broke out. She is heartbroken for her loved ones living in the Gaza Strip who feel trapped in the conflict. One family she is close with lost 18 people in one airstrike in Gaza, and she questions how innocent people can be subjected to collective punishment. Those left in the Gaza Strip are feeling trapped with no aid and nowhere to go. Abdullah worries that people are losing hope after living through decades of oppression and violence.

The Palestinian association’s current president, Ramsey Zeid, has family in the West Bank who are worried about the conflict spilling over into their region. They fear limited access to food and medicine and the possibility of being unable to leave if needed. Zeid also expressed concern that borders to neighboring countries could shut down, leaving them trapped.

Avrom Charach has been checking in on family and friends in Israel, relieved to find that his immediate family is alive and safe. However, one of his nephews narrowly escaped an attack at a music festival. His nephew and his fiancée turned back and sought refuge on a kibbutz away from the danger.

The situation in Israel and the Palestinian territories remains dire, with no end to the violence in sight. Families on both sides are living in fear for the safety of their loved ones, hoping for a resolution to the conflict that has caused so much devastation.

Definitions:

– Hamas: a Palestinian Sunni-Islamic fundamentalist organization that primarily operates in the Gaza Strip.

– Iron Dome: a mobile missile defense system designed to intercept and destroy short-range rockets and artillery shells.

– Gaza Strip: a self-governing Palestinian territory on the eastern coast of the Mediterranean Sea.

– West Bank: a landlocked territory near the Mediterranean coast of Western Asia, bordered Jordan to the east and Israel to the south, west, and north.

Sources: CBC News