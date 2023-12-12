Winnipeg Shop Struggles to Recover After Instagram Account Shutdown

In a shocking turn of events, a consignment shop in Winnipeg saw its biggest sales tool disappear overnight when its Instagram account was deleted. So Over It Luxury Consignment, known for selling luxury brands like Chanel and Burberry, had built up a strong following on the platform over six years. However, the shop’s owner, Jordan Blair, woke up one day to discover that their account had been disabled Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook.

Blair expressed her frustration and disbelief, stating that the shop’s online clientele, which had historically been their biggest customer base, has not rebounded since the incident. So Over It used Instagram to showcase new products through Stories, engage with customers via live videos, and even take orders through online messages. Around 70 percent of their sales came through the platform.

Despite efforts to communicate with Meta and provide proof that So Over It is a legitimate corporation, the shop has not been able to regain access to its original account. As a result, Blair and her business partner Rachel Solomon started a new Instagram account, but they now have only a fraction of the followers they once had.

To mitigate the impact, the owners have turned to email, text, and phone calls to reach their clients. They have also brought a pop-up version of their store to law firms and corporations. Blair acknowledged the risk of relying too heavily on a single platform and emphasized the importance of diversifying their sales channels.

This incident sheds light on the vulnerability of businesses relying solely on social media platforms for their online presence and customer outreach. While social media can be a valuable tool for businesses, it is essential to have alternative methods of communication and customer engagement in place. By diversifying their strategies, businesses can better protect themselves in the event of platform disruptions, ensuring that they can continue to connect with their target audience and thrive.