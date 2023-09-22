Investigation Underway After Gangster Sukhdool Singh Gill Found Dead in Winnipeg

The Winnipeg Police Service has confirmed the death of gangster Sukhdool Singh Gill in Winnipeg, Canada. Gill, 39 years old, was found dead in the North Inkster Industrial area on September 20th. The police have identified him as the victim and have notified his family members. Currently, an investigation is being conducted the Homicide Unit of the Winnipeg Police Service. The victim was taken to the hospital after he was found deceased in a residence on Hazelton Drive.

No arrests have been made in connection with Gill’s death. However, multiple Indian agencies have corroborated reports that Gill, also known as Sukha Duneke, was shot dead an unidentified assailant. Avenge for the killing of Gurlal Brar, a close relative of US-based gangster Goldy Brar, is believed to be the motive behind Gill’s murder.

The death of Sukhdool Singh Gill has been confirmed his family in Punjab, India. His uncle and daughter have provided information about his death, and the local authorities are in the process of verifying the details. According to the police records, Gill had several cases registered against him, totaling around 15-16.

The Winnipeg Police Service continues to investigate the incident and gather information surrounding the murder of Sukhdool Singh Gill. Further updates regarding the progress of the investigation are expected in due course.

