Man Wanted Indian Authorities Found Dead in Winnipeg Industrial Area

A man who was found dead in Winnipeg’s Inkster Industrial area earlier this week has been identified as Sukhdool Singh Gill. Authorities in India have revealed that Gill was wanted in connection with multiple crimes in the country. According to J Elanchezhian, a senior superintendent of police in Moga district, there are 18 cases against Gill, with the status of nine cases listed as “not arrested” or “under investigation or under trial.”

Gill, also known as Sukha Duneke, appeared on a wanted list released India’s National Investigation Agency, a specialized counter-terrorism law enforcement agency. Authorities in India describe Gill as a “criminal, not a terrorist,” but suspect he may be linked to gangster activities. Gill, an Indian citizen, left the country in 2017, allegedly with an illegally obtained passport. The alleged passport case is currently being investigated and involves two police officials as well.

In Winnipeg, details about Gill’s cause of death have not been disclosed, pending an autopsy. No arrests have been made in connection with his death. Witnesses in the area reported hearing 11 gunshots shortly before the man’s body was discovered.

Gill’s death comes at a time of strained relations between Canada and India, following the killing of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, B.C. India has accused Canada of being a “safe haven” for terrorists and extremists. The recent tensions between the two countries have led to the suspension of visa services at India’s visa application centers in Canada.

Gill had no previous criminal record in Manitoba. The investigation into his death is ongoing.

