WINNER’s Jinu Pays Tribute to Late Actress Choi Jin Sil

Korean idol Jinu from the group WINNER recently honored the memory of actress Choi Jin Sil on his personal Instagram account. He shared a portrait of the late actress and captioned it with a heartfelt “❤️🙏🏻.” Jinu had previously mentioned in an interview that he was a fan of Choi Jin Sil, and he finds a way to pay respect to her every year.

Choi Jin Sil, who passed away on October 2, 2008, at the age of 40, was laid to rest at Gapsan Park Cemetery in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi-do. Every year, her bereaved family, friends, and fans gather to pay tribute to her through an annual memorial service.

Throughout her career, Choi Jin Sil became known for her roles in popular dramas such as ‘Jealousy,’ ‘Star in My Heart,’ ‘You and I,’ ‘My Rosy Life,’ and ‘Last Scandal.’ She also appeared in films like ‘Ghost Mamma’ and ‘Mayonnaise.’ She is survived her son and daughter, Choi Hwan Hee and Choi Jun Hee.

Jinu’s Instagram post serves as a touching tribute to the late actress and demonstrates his admiration for her talent and legacy. It highlights his ongoing devotion to honoring her memory and the impact she had on his own career.

Source: [Source Name]

Note: Definitions and additional information about Choi Jin Sil can be found at [Source Name].