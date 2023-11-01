Competition Winners Highlight the Importance of Learning Disability Nursing

Registered learning disability nurse Michelle Curran and her 12-year-old nephew Lorcan have been announced as the winners of a competition organized the UK Consultant Learning Disability Network (UKCLDNN). The competition, held in celebration of Learning Disability Nurse Day, aimed to raise awareness of the “forgotten” specialty and attract more people to join this crucial field.

Curran and Lorcan’s winning entry was a one-minute TikTok video featuring residents of Cherry Hill supported living service. The residents shared their experiences and highlighted the vital role learning disability nurses play in their lives. The heartwarming testimonials were interwoven with footage of Equal Notes Community Choir, adding an uplifting element to the video.

The idea for the winning video came to Curran while discussing the competition with her enthusiastic nephew. They both recognized the importance of promoting the specialty and decided to create a compelling video to showcase its significance. Curran expressed her joy at the video-making process and eagerly awaited the opportunity to share the news of their victory with all those involved.

Learning disability nursing is an aging workforce, consisting of just 3,000 nurses, according to Sue Bridges and Gwen Moulster, the learning disability nurse consultants who led the competition. With the retirement of many experienced nurses and a growing demand for learning disability staff in various care settings, raising awareness and attracting young talent has become crucial.

The competition aimed to reach younger audiences through TikTok, a popular platform among those under 25. The success of the winning video, along with the entries from registered learning disability nurse Caitlin Hicks and Gerard Wainwright and Gary Docherty, demonstrates the power of creative mediums in showcasing the diverse roles and challenges faced learning disability nurses.

Learning Disability Nurse Day serves as a reminder of the vital contributions made these dedicated healthcare professionals. The UKCLDNN, in addition to the TikTok competition, has been actively creating resources to promote the specialty. These resources include template presentations for primary schools that explain learning disabilities and learning disability nursing, as well as distributing links to the NHS careers service.

