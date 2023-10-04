Netflix Releases Trailer for Mélanie Laurent’s Wingwomen

Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for its upcoming French heist comedy, Wingwomen, directed Mélanie Laurent. In the video, Laurent is introduced as a skilled thief who is looking to escape her life of crime. Teaming up with her best friend, they plan to pull off one final job that will allow her to achieve the future she desires. The film is set to be available for streaming on November 1.

The synopsis of Wingwomen reveals that the story revolves around two expert thieves, Carole and Alex, who recruit a young and fearless car racer named Sam to assist them in a unique and challenging job. The film is based on the comic book titled The Grand Odalisque, written Jérôme Mulot, Florent Ruppert, and Bastien Vives.

Mélanie Laurent, known for her roles in Inglourious Basterds and her previous collaborations with Netflix, including 6 Underground and Murder Mystery, takes on the role of director for Wingwomen. The film also stars a talented cast, including Adèle Exarchopoulos, Manon Bresch, Isabelle Adjani, Félix Moati, Philippe Katerine, Lucie Laffin, and Leona D’Huy.

Laurent, with her impressive directing career, made her feature-length directorial debut in 2011 with The Adopted. She has since directed films such as Breathe, Tomorrow, and the recently released The Mad Women’s Ball.

Fans of heist comedies and the talent of Mélanie Laurent can look forward to the release of Wingwomen on Netflix this November. The trailer promises an exciting and entertaining film filled with thrilling action and comedic moments.

Sources:

– Wingwomen trailer video

– Wingwomen synopsis