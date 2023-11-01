Wingwomen: A Refreshing Take on Female Friendship in Action Comedy

Wingwomen, directed Mélanie Laurent, offers a delightful twist to the overdone sub-genre of action comedy. Unlike its Hollywood counterparts, this French film focuses on the impact of a shootout on a deep and genuine female friendship, rather than using it as a mere backdrop for romance. Starring Mélanie Laurent and Adèle Exarchopoulos, Wingwomen follows their characters, Carole and her best friend, as they navigate high-risk missions assigned the enigmatic Godmother, played Isabelle Adjani.

Carole, longing for a new life, discovers that escaping the world of crime is far more challenging than entering it. The film’s narrative draws inspiration from the graphic novel The Grand Odalisque, aiming to present the central female friendship as a romance, offering a fresh perspective on on-screen relationships. The intensity and authenticity of their bond, particularly among women in their 30s and beyond, bring a refreshing element to the story, akin to the overlooked gem Animals from 2019.

Although Wingwomen has its moments of low-level fun, the execution falls short in certain aspects. The dialogue lacks the necessary wit and specificity to truly captivate audiences, relying heavily on the charismatic performances of Laurent and Exarchopoulos. The budding friendship with Manon Bresch’s spirited driver adds an intriguing layer to the dynamic trio, albeit one that remains unexplored.

Exarchopoulos impresses with her convincing portrayal as a skilled fighter and marksman. Her standout fight scene showcases her prowess when a threesome encounter takes an unexpected turn. However, despite the commendable performances, the film struggles with tonal shifts, intertwining shootouts, meet-cutes, grief monologues, and motorbike chases. These abrupt transitions detract from the sleek and polished entertainment experience that Wingwomen aims to deliver.

As the story reaches its emotional finale, it stumbles into grand gestures of sentimentality that feel forced and unearned. To exacerbate matters, the film concludes with a frustratingly unexplained last scene, leaving important details unexplored.

Despite its flaws, Wingwomen offers a fresh and authentic portrayal of female friendship in the action comedy genre. Laurent’s direction and the undeniable chemistry between Laurent, Exarchopoulos, and Bresch breathe life into the characters and their shared adventures. Wingwomen is now available on Netflix, allowing viewers to embark on an entertaining and heartfelt journey.

