Introducing Wingspan Oceania Expansion: A New Chapter for Bird Lovers Everywhere

Exciting news awaits all Wingspan enthusiasts! Monster Couch, the acclaimed developer behind the game, has just announced the upcoming release of the highly anticipated Wingspan Oceania Expansion. This new expansion promises to take players on an enchanting journey through the fascinating world of Oceania’s unique avian species. Brace yourselves, as the expansion is set to launch worldwide on December 12th for iOS, Android, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.

In this remarkable update, Wingspan Oceania Expansion introduces over 100 captivating bird cards, each accompanied their authentic sounds. Immerse yourself in the ethereal melodies of these enchanting creatures as you explore the mesmerizing landscapes and vibrant ecosystems of Oceania. With the addition of new bonus cards and end-of-round goals, players will have even more opportunities to showcase their strategic prowess and create awe-inspiring avian habitats.

To enhance the overall gameplay experience, Monster Couch has also included a new end-game power known as “sweet nectar.” Players will now have the ability to harness the intrinsic powers of this delightful elixir, enabling them to forge unique paths to victory.

The Wingspan Oceania Expansion is truly a testament to the success of Wingspan, which originated as a beloved physical board game the visionary designer Elizabeth Hargrave. Since its adaptation to digital platforms, including consoles, PC, and mobile, Wingspan has captured the hearts of countless players around the world.

For those who have yet to embark on this avian adventure, now is the perfect time to join in on the excitement. The base game of Wingspan can be experienced on various platforms, including consoles, PC, and mobile devices. Immerse yourself in a world of birds, build awe-inspiring habitats, and experience the beauty of nature in all its glory.

Mark your calendars for December 12th and get ready to spread your wings with Wingspan Oceania Expansion. Stay tuned for updates on pricing, and don’t forget to visit the official game website and our dedicated forum thread for the latest news and discussions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is the Wingspan Oceania Expansion?

A: The Wingspan Oceania Expansion is the latest update to the popular board game adaptation, Wingspan. It introduces new bird cards, bonus cards, end-of-round goals, and an exciting end-game power based on the captivating avian species of Oceania.

Q: When will the Wingspan Oceania Expansion be released?

A: The expansion is set to release on December 12th for iOS, Android, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.

Q: How many new bird cards are included in the Wingspan Oceania Expansion?

A: The expansion adds almost 100 new bird cards, each accompanied their authentic sounds.

Q: Can I play Wingspan on multiple platforms?

A: Yes, Wingspan is available on consoles, PC, and mobile platforms, allowing you to enjoy the game on your preferred device.

Q: Where can I find more information about Wingspan and the Oceania Expansion?

A: You can visit the official website for the game and join our dedicated forum thread for the latest news, updates, and discussions.